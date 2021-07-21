Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,826,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $10,427,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter.

VGT opened at $405.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $276.39 and a 52-week high of $412.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $384.81.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

