Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW) Shares Down 0.2%

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $80.81 and last traded at $80.85. Approximately 18,027 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 39,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.01.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.03.

