Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.34

Shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and traded as high as $2.48. Vascular Biogenics shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 136,415 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on VBLT. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.10.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $119.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.34.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,394.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.79%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vascular Biogenics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. 5.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.