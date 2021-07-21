Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.07. Vaso shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 63,510 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $12.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.06.

About Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO)

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vaso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.