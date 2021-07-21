Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Acquired by Opaleye Management Inc.

Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. owned about 0.70% of Vaxcyte worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCVX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,228,000 after purchasing an additional 495,700 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 501,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,865,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,350,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 120,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,050.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 108,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ PCVX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.36. 181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,315. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.71. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $58.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.88.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxcyte news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 12,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $270,636.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,515 shares of company stock worth $1,122,859. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

