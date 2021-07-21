Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.67.

VECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.34. The stock had a trading volume of 349,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,193. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.18 and a beta of 1.41.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $109,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.