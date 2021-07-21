Velas Market Cap Hits $78.84 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Velas has a market cap of $78.84 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000170 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000877 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000465 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001306 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

