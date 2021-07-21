Venus 1-Day Volume Tops $21.80 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last week, Venus has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a total market capitalization of $168.95 million and $21.80 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can now be bought for about $16.20 or 0.00050574 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,025.15 or 0.99999152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00032379 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005940 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000780 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00009688 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,431,189 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

