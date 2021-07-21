Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Trading Down 2.4%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) shares traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.23 and last traded at $37.49. 1,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 759,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.40.

VCYT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.77. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 0.73.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $314,475.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,459.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,883 shares of company stock valued at $702,073. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Veracyte by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,146,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,351,000 after purchasing an additional 865,112 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Veracyte by 32.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,691,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,178,000 after buying an additional 1,162,062 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,287,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,705,000 after buying an additional 15,491 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in Veracyte in the first quarter valued at $160,015,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Veracyte by 24.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,169,000 after buying an additional 219,832 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

