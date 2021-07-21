Verge (XVG) Hits One Day Volume of $8.01 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Verge has a total market cap of $289.67 million and $8.01 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.37 or 0.00366504 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008334 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000587 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000042 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,468,110,044 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.