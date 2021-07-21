VeriCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $106.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. VeriCoin has a market cap of $1.49 million and $106.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0440 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,680.85 or 1.00094427 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00032360 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006045 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00050154 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000770 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00009839 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,857,775 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

