Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Position in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,896,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 5.00% of Kairos Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KAIR. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000.

NASDAQ:KAIR opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

