Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 321,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLIU. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colicity during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colicity during the 1st quarter valued at $5,050,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Colicity during the 1st quarter valued at $4,040,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Colicity during the 1st quarter valued at $1,010,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Colicity during the 1st quarter valued at $6,054,000.

OTCMKTS COLIU opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03. Colicity Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $10.90.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

