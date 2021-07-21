Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 298,731 Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 298,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000.

Shares of GHACU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

