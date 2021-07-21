Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 300,000 NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $21,780,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $9,900,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $7,425,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $5,940,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $5,940,000.

OTCMKTS:NGCAU opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.32. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

