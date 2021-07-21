Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 37,718 Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,559,000 after buying an additional 141,056 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 60,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTIS stock opened at $86.38 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $57.60 and a one year high of $86.29. The firm has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.72.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

