Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 106,194 Shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) by 86.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,194 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 1.49% of Larimar Therapeutics worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRMR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 142,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director James E. Flynn purchased 685,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LRMR opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $25.87.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. Analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LRMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Larimar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.