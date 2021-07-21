Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 22,219 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 345.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,219 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 290,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,976,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,160,000 after acquiring an additional 118,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Republic Services by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

RSG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Republic Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.82.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Insiders have sold 22,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,565 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG opened at $115.49 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.44 and a 12 month high of $116.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.