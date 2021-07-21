Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 53,148 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 459.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,148 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 63,303 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 20,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2,027.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 20,298 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total value of $951,976.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,014,747 shares in the company, valued at $47,591,634.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 25,045 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total value of $1,174,610.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 206,032 shares of company stock valued at $10,798,251 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $49.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.08. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $62.79.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). As a group, equities analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.