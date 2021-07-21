Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

BIDU stock opened at $178.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.75 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.69. The company has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. OTR Global raised shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

