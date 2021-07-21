Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 252,908 Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 252,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DTOCU. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the first quarter worth $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the first quarter worth $119,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the first quarter worth $171,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the first quarter worth $584,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the first quarter worth $725,000.

Shares of DTOCU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,583. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

