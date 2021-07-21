Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 364,539 RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 364,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RMGCU. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $158,000.

Get RMG Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RMGCU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMGCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU).

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.