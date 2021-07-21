Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 82.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

LBRDK opened at $174.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 70.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $130.49 and a 12-month high of $179.57.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LBRDK shares. boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.80.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.