Verition Fund Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,932 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.46% of Sports Entertainment Acquisition worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $5,090,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 54.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after buying an additional 217,069 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,136,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,419,000. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sports Entertainment Acquisition alerts:

Sports Entertainment Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. 424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,724. Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.10.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sports Entertainment Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Entertainment Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.