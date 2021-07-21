Verition Fund Management LLC Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 980,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,650 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Kadmon worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kadmon by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kadmon by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Kadmon by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kadmon in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Kadmon by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 104,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KDMN opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 11.00 and a quick ratio of 11.00. The company has a market cap of $670.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.70% and a negative net margin of 5,103.69%. The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.72 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on KDMN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Kadmon in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

