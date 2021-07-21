Verition Fund Management LLC Has $3.88 Million Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,572 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 4,285.7% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PPL in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in PPL in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in PPL by 44.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC upgraded PPL to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

PPL opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.17%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.