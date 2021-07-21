Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $2.55 Million in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,341,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.29% of Denison Mines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 43.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,608,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,104,000 after buying an additional 4,998,893 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Denison Mines by 182.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,924,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404,862 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,600,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Denison Mines by 2,252.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,105,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN DNN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,638,785. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.46. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.81.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 153.59%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.43.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

