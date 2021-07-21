Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $2.97 Million in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,520 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 101,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,823,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 24,525 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $121.28 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.45 and a twelve month high of $129.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.31.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

