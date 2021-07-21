Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $3.21 Million in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 322,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COVAU. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,547,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $7,960,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $7,051,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $6,468,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $6,031,000.

COVAU stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

