Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $3.75 Million in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 387,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 4.66% of 890 5th Avenue Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,391,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,326,000.

Get 890 5th Avenue Partners alerts:

890 5th Avenue Partners stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA).

Receive News & Ratings for 890 5th Avenue Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 890 5th Avenue Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.