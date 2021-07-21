Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $3.01 Million Investment in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 302,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the first quarter worth $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the first quarter worth $106,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the first quarter worth $244,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the first quarter worth $279,000.

Get SportsTek Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPTKU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for SportsTek Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SportsTek Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.