Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 106,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.53% of 89bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in 89bio by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 26,486 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in 89bio during the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in 89bio during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in 89bio by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Rohan Palekar purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.84 per share, with a total value of $117,880.00. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 48,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.03 per share, with a total value of $872,237.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 201,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,723,836 and have sold 21,000 shares valued at $406,560. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of 89bio from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

NASDAQ:ETNB traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $17.20. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,686. 89bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.12.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

