Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,555 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,361,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,247,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,385,000 after purchasing an additional 555,567 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,129,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, April 9th.

DOX stock opened at $77.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $54.68 and a 1-year high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.