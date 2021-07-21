Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 102,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.26% of COMPASS Pathways as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Fund VII Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,572,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 554,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,404,000 after acquiring an additional 222,962 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 285.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 190,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 141,026 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,903,000 after acquiring an additional 120,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,402,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMPS stock opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. COMPASS Pathways plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.44.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.14. On average, research analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMPS. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

