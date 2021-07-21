Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 2.96% of Jack Creek Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $3,872,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $726,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $6,400,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $5,533,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCIC opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.67. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.90.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

