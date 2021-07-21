Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Poema Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:PPGHU)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Poema Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:PPGHU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 264,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPGHU. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Poema Global in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Poema Global in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Poema Global in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Poema Global in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Poema Global in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000.

PPGHU stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. Poema Global Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.06.

Poema Global Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the technology sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

