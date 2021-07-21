Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 259,083 Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 207.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,083 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Compugen worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Compugen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 107,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Compugen by 3.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Compugen by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Compugen by 22.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 20,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Compugen by 26.2% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CGEN stock opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76. Compugen Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CGEN. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

