Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Position in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 289,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 2.45% of Pioneer Merger at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the first quarter worth about $223,000.

Get Pioneer Merger alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PACX opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.