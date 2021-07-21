Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 383,072 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 383,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 4.68% of 26 Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $483,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,940,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $4,850,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $3,523,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $4,990,000.

Shares of ADER opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

