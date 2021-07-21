Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 121.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,493 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Xencor worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Xencor by 716.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Xencor by 3,364.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xencor by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xencor in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xencor by 13,943.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Xencor alerts:

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.64. Xencor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $58.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Xencor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.