Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 104,977 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 82.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 104,977 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SRE opened at $132.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.09. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.33 and a 1-year high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.43.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

