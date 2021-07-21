Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 48,902 Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,902 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NGM. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.

NASDAQ NGM opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $32.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.69.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.28% and a negative net margin of 131.14%. The company had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.33 million. On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

