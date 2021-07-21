Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $2.51 Million Position in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 252,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Slam during the first quarter worth about $85,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Slam in the first quarter worth $99,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Slam in the first quarter worth $99,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slam during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Slam during the first quarter worth $111,000.

Slam stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,103. Slam Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 26,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $263,472.00.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

