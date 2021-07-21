Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $2.63 Million Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 257,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Barclays in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Barclays in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Barclays had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. On average, analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded Barclays to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

