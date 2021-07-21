Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $3.02 Million Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1,993.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on SLAB shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.92.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Sumit Sadana bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $132.80 per share, with a total value of $132,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,316.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLAB stock opened at $145.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.67, a PEG ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.99. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $163.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.77.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.