Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 325,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 4.77% of Bright Lights Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,720,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,718,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,726,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,945,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,800,000.

Shares of BLTS stock opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

