Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,170 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.07% of IDACORP as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,210,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in IDACORP by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,920 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,372,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP by 348.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,447 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 45,420 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $104.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.51. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.91 and a 1 year high of $105.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.65.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $316.05 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.75.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

