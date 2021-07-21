Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 399,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 3.94% of One Equity Partners Open Water I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,457,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,320,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,322,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,646,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,876,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:OEPW opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $9.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

