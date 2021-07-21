Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,523 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,795,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,215,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 209.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 809,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,198,000 after acquiring an additional 547,564 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,389,000 after buying an additional 507,290 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 7,667.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 459,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,385,000 after buying an additional 453,117 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,678.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PWR. Cowen began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

NYSE PWR opened at $90.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.20 and a 12-month high of $101.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

