Verition Fund Management LLC Trims Stake in HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,071 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.85% of HPX worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPX. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of HPX in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HPX in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of HPX in the 1st quarter worth $964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPX opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. HPX Corp. has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $11.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.80.

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

